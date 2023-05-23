Gogol Bordello Recruits Green Day, Fugazi Members for Charity Single

Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hütz has organized secret concerts and provided donations in support of soldiers defending Ukraine in the country’s ongoing war against Russia. His new charitable effort brings together friends from Green Day, Fugazi, Dead Kennedys, and more for the collaborative charity single “United Strike Back.”

“Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters,” Hütz said in a statement.

The lineup for the record includes appearances from Tre Cool of Green Day, Jello Biafra of Dead Kennedys, Joe Lally of Fugazi and the Messthetics, Roger Miret of Agnostic Front, Monte Pittman of Ministry, Sasha of Kazka, and Puzzled Panther.

“That’s the way united people strike back,” the collective declares on the single. “That’s the way your palace crumbles, that’s the way the house of cards tumbles, that’s the way the dictator’s story ends, as we stand with brothers, sisters, lovers and friends.”

In a statement shared on Instagram about "United Strike Back," Hütz added: "Punk & hardcore is always there to show support to a friend in trouble. Especially when it's an entire nation … Much respect and blessing to every heavy hitter on the track for bringing their trademark powers to this meaningful collab."

All proceeds from “United Strike Back” will benefit Kind Deeds to help Ukrainian defenders who were wounded regain their mobility through the use of prosthetics.

“The more specific the work like that gets, the more it’s impressive,” Hütz, who was born in Ukraine, told Rolling Stone earlier this year about funds like Musicians Defend Ukraine, which calls on all sectors of the music industry to show support. “It shows that people really have the situation under a microscope.”