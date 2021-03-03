Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New LP ‘G_d’s Pee at State’s End!’

Godspeed You! Black Emperor return this spring with their new double album G_d’s Pee at State’s End!, the Montreal post-rock collective’s first LP since 2017’s Luciferian Towers.

The album, due out April 2nd, features four tracks — two 20 minutes in length, two around six minutes — with a vinyl release spreading the LP across both a 12-inch and 10-inch record. G_d’s Pee at State’s End! is available to preorder now through Constellation Records.

As the band noted in a statement, the album was recorded in their native Montreal in October 2020 amid the Covid-19 quarantine, with Besnard Lakes’ Jace Lasek serving as producer.

“We wrote it on the road mostly. When that was still a place. And then recorded it in masks later, distanced at the beginning of the second wave. It was autumn, and the falling sun was impossibly fat and orange. We tried to summon a brighter reckoning there, bent beneath varied states of discomfort, worry, and wonderment,” Gy!be said in a statement.

Although no singles from the album are planned, Godspeed You! did share a snippet from G_d’s Pee at State’s End!, a minute of drone, electronic whirring, static, and shortwave radio signals dubbed “4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz.”

“This record is about all of us waiting for the end,” the leftist-leaning band continued. “All current forms of governance are failed. This record is about all of us waiting for the beginning, and is informed by the following demands: empty the prisons, take power from the police and give it to the neighbourhoods that they terrorize. End the forever wars and all other forms of imperialism. Tax the rich until they’re impoverished.”

G_d’s Pee at State’s End! Tracklist

1. A Military Alphabet (Five Eyes All Blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / Where We Break How We Shine (Rockets for Mary)

2. Fire at Static Valley

3. “Government Came” (9980.0kHz 3617.1kHz 4521.0 kHz) / Cliffs Gaze / Cliffs’ Gaze at Empty Eaters’ Rise / Ashes to Sea or Nearer to Thee

4. Our Side Has to Win (for D.H.)