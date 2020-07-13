Hear the Go! Team’s Flute-Driven New Song ‘Cookie Scene’

The Go! Team embrace the flute on their breezy new song “Cookie Scene,” featuring Detroit rapper IndigoYaj.

“Well, I’m feeling kinda funny ’cause life is like a game / Feeling like an enemy, but that’s OK,” the song opens. “That’s just who I, that’s just who I am.”

Producer Ian Parton builds a funky, malleable groove filled with snare clicks, cabasa twists, booming bass, digital tom-toms, horn flourishes and spacey effects. But the arrangement is anchored by the lead flute hook of Sarah Hayes.

“The stripped back swinging percussion of ‘Iko Iko’ by the Dixie Cups and the loud crunchy shaker in Salt-n-Pepa’s ‘Push It’ were both inspirations,” Parton said in a statement. “And I’ve always loved the way Bollywood or William Onyeabor songs would have random laser beams and electro toms popping up. I wanted to mix the street corner with the intergalactic, to take Detroit to outer space.”

“Cookie Scene” is out on yellow vinyl, backed with another new song, “Free Breakfast Program,” on September 11th via Memphis Industries. The single follows the British indie-rock band’s fifth LP, 2018’s Semicircle.