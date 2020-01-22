Go-Go’s to Return to Touring in Support of Upcoming Showtime Doc

The Go-Go’s will return to the road after a short-lived retirement for a run of summer dates in support of an upcoming Showtime documentary.

The shows, which will take place in theaters and more intimate venues, will kick off on June 25th in San Diego and wrap in Costa Mesa, California, in mid-July. Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale later this week.

A release date for the documentary, simply titled The Go-Go’s, has yet to be announced. Director Alison Ellwood — who directed History of the Eagles, Magic Trip: Ken Kesey’s Search for a Kool Place and American Jihad — helmed the movie. She had access to the band’s archives and sat down for new interviews with the group.

The film is the latest release from the group who completed a farewell tour in 2016 before loaning their songs to the Broadway play Head Over Heels. That work repurposed the group’s hits to tell the story of mistaken identity and jealousy, based around a 16th-century prose poem The Arcadia.

Before the 2016 tour, Belinda Carlisle reflected on the Go-Go’s history in an interview with Rolling Stone. At the time, she was flummoxed by the notion that the band was the only all-female group to top the Billboard chart with songs its members had written themselves. “I don’t understand why there aren’t more,” she said. “You would think after the Go-Go’s, you would have a lot more. You had the Bangles, you had L7 and others. There should be a lot of bands like the Go-Go’s out there but there aren’t. But at the time, we didn’t really look at things in terms of gender. We were just a band.”

The Go-Go’s Tour Dates

June 25 – Humphreys @ San Diego, CA *

June 27 – Fremont Street Experience @ Las Vegas, NV *

June 28 – Pechanga Theater @ Temecula, CA *

June 30 – Orpheum Theater @ Los Angeles, CA **

July 1 – Orpheum Theater @ Los Angeles, CA **

July 5 – Stone Pony @ Asbury Park, NJ ***

July 7 – Theatre at Westbury @ Westbury, NY ***

July 9 – Parx Casino @ Bensalem, PA *

July 10 – Foxwoods Resort Casino @ Mashantucket, CT ***

July 12 – The Masonic @ San Francisco, CA ***

July 13 – Segerstrom Center for the Arts @ Costa Mesa, CA ***

* Tickets go on sale January 24th at 10 a.m. local time

** General on sale for Los Angeles is January 31st at 10 a.m. PT

*** Presale starts on Thursday, January 23rd @ 10 a.m. local time