The Go-Go’s Documentary Gets Release Date

The Go-Go’s, a new documentary about the all-female New Wave band, will air on Showtime on August 1st at 9 pm E.T.

The documentary chronicles the Los Angeles band’s rise to fame in 1981 with the release of their debut Beauty and the Beat and examines their career, history and various incarnations.

“We lived it and we survived it,” the band said in a statement. “Now, looking back on our history through this film, we get to relive our journey as a band: the fun, the adventure, the highs and the lows. We hope this documentary will show the world that we were pioneers, and how our experience paved the way for many other female (and some male!) musicians.”

The film was directed by Allison Ellwood, known for her critically acclaimed 2013 Eagles documentary; she also worked on the Laurel Canyon docuseries premiering later this month. “While their musical hooks are perfect for a summer release, if you listen to their lyrics, you discover a grittiness and sophistication that serves as subterfuge beneath a seemingly effervescent surface,” Ellwood said. “The summer of 2020 will certainly be different for most of us. It’s fantastic that the Showtime audience will get a chance to see our film and experience the Go-Go’s in a new and meaningful way.”

The Go-Go’s doc premiered at Sundance in January and was slated to show at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival before the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of the year, the band announced a brief summer tour in support of the documentary. They’re scheduled to kick off on June 25th in San Diego, California, and conclude in Costa Mesa, California, on July 13th. As of right now, tickets are still on sale on their website.