The Go-Go’s Documentary Heads to Showtime

Alison Ellwood-directed The Go-Go’s, about the all-female rock band, is set to premiere later this year

Charlotte Caffey and Gina Schock and Jane Wiedlin and Belinda Carlisle and Kathy ValentineThe Go Gos perform in concert, New York, America - 03 Jun 2011

Showtime has acquired a feature documentary about the all-female rock band the Go-Go's that will premiere in 2019.

Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

Showtime announced Saturday that the network had acquired a feature documentary about The Go-Go’s. The film will premiere late this year.

The Alison Ellwood-directed film features “full access” to the band, along with “candid interviews and archival footage to tell the real story of their meteoric rise to fame and the journeys, triumphs, laughter and struggles along the way,” producers said of the film.

The Go-Go’s posted about the news on social media and with lead singer Belinda Carlisle tweeted that she was “really happy to finally be able to tell you all” about the news.

Guitarist Jane Wiedlin tweeted that she was “so excited” to share news of the documentary.

The Go-Go’s made history as the inaugural multi-platinum-selling all-female band who played their own instruments, penned their own tracks and had a Number One album. The band’s breakout moment stemmed from their 1981 debut album Beauty and the Beat, which produced classic hits  “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat.” The all-female rock band’s music also features in a new Broadway musical Head Over Heels.

In addition to The Go-Go’s, Showtime has acquired recent music documentaries Life in 12 Bars, a film about Eric Clapton, which premieres tonight February 10th and the four-part series Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mice and Men.

