GloRilla Destroys Social Media’s Fairytale Facade on ‘Internet Trolls’

Whatever the uncertainty, GloRilla probably has a solution. The Memphis rapper who boasted, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow,” on the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2,” has returned with another motivational speech. Taking aim at the fairytale facade of social media on “Internet Trolls,” GloRilla issues a reminder that, off-screen, everything is not what it seems.

“You could be who you wanna be, live how you wanna live/Stunt how you wanna stunt, give what you ’posed to give,” the rapper preaches on the track’s opening verse. “Say what you wanna say, feel how you wanna feel/Sometimes, I think they be forgettin’ the internet a fairytale.”

GloRilla, like most new music sensations, benefited from her presence on the internet, sharing freestyles and crafting an accessible artistic persona. That said, she’s more than familiar with how quickly the tides can turn when the dice begin to roll in your favor. “They don’t wanna clap for you, they just want you to clap back,” she raps on the single.

“Internet Trolls” follows the November release of the rapper’s 9-track EP Anyways, Life’s Great… It marks another team-up with producer Hitkidd, who helmed her breakout single “F.N.F (Let’s Go).” The pair are nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, another moment in which GloRilla will have a chance to take in a reality detached from the internet.

“I’m super-excited and super-nervous because a lot of people don’t get to go to the Grammys, you know what I’m saying?” she told The Cut in a recent interview. “But I’m just super-grateful. And it happened to me superfast. I’m still taking it all in.”