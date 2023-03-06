Stampede at GloRilla Concert Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured

False reports of a shooting at the Memphis rapper GloRilla’s Rochester, New York, concert at Main Street Armory theater resulted in a stampede that left one attendee dead and nine others injured on Sunday evening, according to Associated Press.

While “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” was found, Rochester police lieutenant Nicholas Adams told ABC News, “the injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

Police Chief David M. Smith reiterated the same findings during a news briefing Monday: “We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene.”

The one deceased attendee was a 33-year-old woman. Of the eight injured, seven people arrived at nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and two have been admitted in critical condition, the police department shared.

“What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives,” Smith said.

While there is no evidence of shots being fired, police are investigating several possible causes of the fatal surge, including “possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors,” Smith added.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf,” GloRilla wrote on Twitter late Sunday night, approximately an hour after police responded to initial reports of gunshots. “Praying everybody is ok.” Trending Inside the Most Disturbing Movie of the Year (So Far) Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last Original Member, Dead at 71 ‘The Last of Us’ Introduces the Cannibal Cult Leader From Hell CPAC Speaker Calls for Eradication of ‘Transgenderism’ — and Somehow Claims He’s Not Calling for Elimination of Transgender People

In response to her tweet, a 25-year-old attendee recounted the hectic end to the concert, writing: “I don’t get what happened, I was in the middle of that crowd, but i didn’t hear any gunshots.” She added that the crowd was exiting following GloRilla’s set “then everyone started running outta no where it made no sense.”

Rapper Finesse2Tymes shared the performance bill with GloRilla. Late last month, GloRilla performed in New York City, bringing surprise guest Cardi B out to perform their hit collaboration “Tomorrow 2” to a frenzied crowd at Irving Plaza. Her next show is scheduled for March 18 in Texas.