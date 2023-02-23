fbpixel
See GloRilla Bring Out Surprise Guest Cardi B at New York Concert

Rappers perform their hit collaboration "Tomorrow 2" at Irving Plaza gig
glorilla cardi b tomorrow 2
GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards Getty Images for dcp

GloRilla had a surprise guest in store for the Memphis rapper’s Wednesday night concert in New York as Cardi B came out for their hit collaboration “Tomorrow 2.”

Performing at Irving Plaza, GloRilla launched into the 2022 remix and delivered her verse before Cardi B sauntered out onstage unannounced for her portion of the single. The crowd, appropriately, went into a frenzy (via Brooklyn Vegan):

GloRilla will be back at Irving Plaza on Thursday night, Feb. 23. Cardi B, however, has no tour dates currently scheduled for 2023.

This wasn’t the first time the duo has performed “Tomorrow 2” — the remix of Gangsta Art’s “Tomorrow” — together: They previously performed the collaboration at the 2022 American Music Awards — Cardi B’s most recent televised performance — and GloRilla joined Cardi B on the track during the latter’s Dec. 2022 club concert in Miami.

Watch more highlights of GloRilla’s Irving Plaza concert, as well as the full Cardi B appearance below:

