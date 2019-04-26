Gloria Gaynor Braves Storm on New Song ‘Joy Comes in the Morning’

Gloria Gaynor unveiled an uplifting new song, “Joy Comes In the Morning,” set to appear on her forthcoming gospel album, Testimony, out June 7th.

The song boasts a simple soul groove with crackling organ and slick guitar bouncing over a sturdy beat of drum and bass. The arrangement puts Gaynor’s pristine vocals front and center as a small choir backs up her heartening lyrics, “Don’t you know it’s darkest before the dawn/So just have faith have in the sun/Joy comes in the morning/If you just be still/Joy comes in the morning/No matter how bad it feels.”

Testimony marks Gaynor’s first album since 2013’s We Will Survive (which featured a new version of Gaynor’s signature hit, “I Will Survive”). An official track list has yet to be released, though the 10-track LP will feature a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Man of Peace.”

Gaynor recorded Testimony at the famed RCA Studio A in Nashville. The LP features guest appearances from artists like Yolanda Adams, Jason Crabb, Mike Farris and Bart Millard.