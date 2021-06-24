Gloria Estefan, Sting, Josh Groban Join ‘Vax India Now’ Event

Gloria Estefan, Sting, Josh Groban, and more have signed on to Vax India Now, a fundraising livestream event to raise awareness of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine shortage in India.

Other featured appearances include Andrea Bocelli, Yo-Yo Ma, David Foster, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, Asif Mandvi, Nishat Kahn, the Ranjani Gayatri Sisters and Matteo Bocelli, with more names to be announced. The event is organized by Anuradha Palakurthi, who runs her own foundation out of New England that supports the promotion of Indian culture, and is funded primarily by the Giving Back Fund.

“When our longtime Board member Prashanth Palakurthi proposed doing something truly significant on a worldwide scale to help his native India at this critical time, we jumped at the chance to help,” Giving Back Fund president and founder Marc Pollick said. “This is what we are built for – to mobilize quickly and provide assistance and philanthropic administration to help those in need. At this moment in time, the need in India must become the center of the universe.”

Vax India Now will be livestreamed July 7th by CNN and Dreamstage.live. The event is available for viewing on both vaxindianow.com and CNN’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/CNN. The event is being produced by JuJu Productions, Charles Goldstuck, Marc Johnston and Erich Bergen and Wizcraft International Entertainment and Neelesh Misra of Gaon Connection.