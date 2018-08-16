Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next The Political Power of Aretha Franklin Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Gloria Estefan Honors Aretha Franklin: ‘The Absolute Zenith, The Guiding Light’

Pop singer recalls sharing stage with late Queen of Soul

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gloria Estefan, Aretha Franklin

Gloria Estefan called the late Aretha Franklin "the absolute zenith, the guiding light" for all aspiring singers and music fans.

REX/Shutterstock; ERIC DRAPER/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Gloria Estefan praised Aretha Franklin as the ultimate inspiration for any girl aspiring to sing, or any fan that wanted to appreciate a true master of their craft. Franklin died Thursday of pancreatic cancer at age 76.

In a note on Instagram, Estefan said of her VH1 Divas partner, “For as long as I can remember, Aretha Franklin has been the absolute zenith, the guiding light, the master for any girl that aspired to sing or even just appreciated someone at the top of their game.”

Estefan said she was “blessed” to share the stage with Franklin on several occasions, saying, “Each time I felt I was in the presence of musical royalty that would forever raise the bar and set the standard.” She added, “Long live the Queen of Soul through her extraordinary and singular voice and her indelible music.”

Estefan and Franklin shared the stage at VH1’s 1998 Divas special, where they performed “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” alongside Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Shania Twain and Carole King. A live version of that same track, featuring Franklin, Estefan and Bonnie Raitt, appeared on the Queen of Soul’s 1994 compilation album, Greatest Hits: 1980 – 1994. During Franklin’s 1993 TV special, Duets, she and Estefan partnered for a rendition of “Coming Out of the Dark.”

In This Article: Aretha Franklin, Gloria Estefan

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad