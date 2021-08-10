Global Citizen Live Announces Lineups for New York, Paris, Lagos Events

Global Citizen Live, which will stage live concert events on six continents on September 25th, has announced its initial lineups for New York City, Paris, and Lagos.

Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo are among the artists announced for the New York City show, while Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and H.E.R. will perform in Paris. Femi Kuti leads the Lagos concert lineup.

The global events will take place in New York City, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Lagos, with more of the specific city lineups set to be announced. The 24-hour worldwide event will be broadcast and streamed by ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, TIME, and Twitter.

So far, the worldwide lineup includes Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Davido, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Batiste, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, The Lumineers, Made Kuti, Meek Mill, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Tiwa Savage, The Weeknd, and Usher.

Global Citizen Live is scheduled to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly before the G20 Meeting and COP26 Meeting. The events are intended to raise awareness of the interconnected issues of vaccine equity, climate change, and famine. Global Citizen Live will call on leaders to deliver several goals by September 1st, including one billion trees planted and preserved to help prevent global temperatures from rising, one billion vaccines to the poorest countries, and meals for the 41 million people on the brink of famine.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation,” Katie Hill, SVP, Head of Music, Entertainment and Artist Relations, Global Citizen, said in a statement. “We’re excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25th as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we carefully resume Global Citizen’s live events, we couldn’t be more grateful to each of these artists for donating their time and performances to make an impact through this urgent campaign.”

Tickets for the New York City and Paris concerts, as well as information on how fans can support Global Citizen’s mission, are available here.

Global Citizen Live Lineups:

NEW YORK CITY: Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes; special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang

LAGOS, NIGERIA: Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Made Kuti

PARIS, FRANCE: Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens; special guest performance by Angélique Kidjo