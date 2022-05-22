 Billie Eilish, Coldplay Sign Global Citizen Open Letter to End Poverty - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish, Coldplay Sign Global Citizen Open Letter to End Extreme Poverty

5 Seconds of Summer, Charlie Puth, Billy Porter, and more have also joined the campaign

Billie Eilish and Chris MartinBillie Eilish and Chris Martin

Global Citizen has launched its 2022 campaign by releasing an open letter to end extreme poverty signed by numerous artists and entertainers, including Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Charlie Puth, and 5 Seconds of Summer.

The letter demands action from global leaders, businesses, and citizens everywhere to break systematic barriers that keep people in poverty, take climate action now, and empower adolescent girls. It marks the launching point of Global Citizen’s End Extreme Poverty NOW — Our Future Can’t Wait campaign.

Other signees include Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Alok, Bill Nye, Billy Porter, Camilo, Cathy Freeman, Chloe x Halle, Connie Britton, Criolo, Cyndi Lauper, DJ Cuppy, Duran Duran, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Femi Kuti, Finneas, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, Lali, Lang Lang, Made Kuti, Maneskin, Muzi, Nancy Isime, Nile Rodgers, Nomzamo Mbatha, Padma Lakshmi, Rachel Brosnahan, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Elba, and Tropkillaz.

The campaign advocates for commitments from the most powerful governments, private sector leaders who have not stepped up, and billionaires. It asks them to break down systemic barriers of healthcare injustice and financial inequity; to take direct action on climate issues; and to support “millions of young women with immediate support for school meals, access to education, and health, including sexual and reproductive health services.”

Along with the campaign announcement, Global Citizen has also revealed that the 10th Anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival will take place on Sept. 24, with more details and the lineup to be unveiled later. The organization will also hold the Global Citizen Prize Awards Ceremony on May 22 and the Global Citizen NOW: Leadership Summit on May 23.

Last May, Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World mobilized $302 million and secured over 26 million vaccine doses while amplifying the urgency of achieving vaccine equity worldwide to end the pandemic.

In September, Global Citizen Live was broadcast from New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, Johannesburg, Lagos, Madrid, Lajatico, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Tuscany, and Los Angeles.

