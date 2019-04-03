Misfits, Glenn Danzig Plot Special Los Angeles Reunion Concert

Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only will reunite again as the “original” Misfits for a special show at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, June 29th.

The Misfits will headline the gig, which will also feature Rise Against, the Distillers, Anti-Nowhere League and Cro-Mags. Tickets will go on sale April 5th at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation. Complete information is available on the Misfits’ website.

Along with Danzig and Only, the “original” Misfits lineup boasts guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade. After leaving the Misfits in 1983, Danzig finally reunited with Only and Doyle in 2016 for a pair of shows at Riot Fest in Chicago and Denver.

Since then, the original lineup of the Misfits has reunited for scattered shows, sticking to a plan Danzig seemed to lay out to Rolling Stone in a 2017 interview. “I’m open to possibly doing some more shows,” he said. “I don’t want to tour, but if it happens and everything lines up properly, I would imagine there’d probably be a couple more shows. I don’t know when, but I’ll keep an open mind.”

Prior to their Los Angeles gig this summer, the original Misfits will perform at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, outside Chicago, on April 27th.