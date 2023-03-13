We Built ‘Swift City’: Glendale, Arizona Changes Name Ahead of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Opener

Take me down to the Taylor Swift City where the grass is green and the Swifties are pretty? Is this a thing?? Who knows, but on Monday, the city of Glendale, Arizona announced that it will temporarily change its name to “Swift City” for two days to celebrate the launch of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour there later this week.

Swift’s tour is set to begin March 17 at the State Farm Stadium — home of the Arizona Cardinals — with Gayle and Paramore as Swift’s openers.

“There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!” Glendale mayor Jerry Weiers said in a pun-tastic statement. “We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!”

What an energy-filled press conference this morning to announce our ceremonial renaming of @GlendaleAZ to #SwiftCity for March 17-18 in honor of @taylorswift13 opening her #ErasTour at @StateFarmStdm! I learned that I have been given the nickname #MayorSwiftie by the #Swifties! pic.twitter.com/Tj9il2Tujw — Mayor Jerry Weiers (@MayorWeiers) March 13, 2023

On Twitter, Weiers — who declared himself Mayor Swiftie — shared an official filing stuffed with Swift lyrical references. At a press conference, he and other city officials were seen holding pastel-colored t-shirts that read “Welcome to Swift City.”

"Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles 'that could light up this whole town' on social media platforms because "the best people in life are free,'" read the official proclamation.

“@GlendaleAZ is so ‘bejeweled’ for @taylorswift13’s #TSTheErasTour that we’re renaming the city in her honor,” the city tweeted Monday. With her State Farm Stadium shows, Swift became the first act in history to sell out two shows at the venue on a single tour.

Swift will be on the road through August, making stops in cities like Houston, Nashville, Chicago, and Los Angeles. She’s bringing artists such as Muna, Gayle, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim and Gracie Abrams to provide support on select dates throughout the trek.