Glen Hansard Previews New LP ‘This Wild Willing’ With Hushed ‘I’ll Be You, Be Me’

Glen Hansard has announced details of his forthcoming studio album, This Wild Willing, set for release April 12th on Anti-. The singer’s fourth studio album arrives one year after his most recent effort, Between Two Shores.

As heard on the lead single “I’ll Be You, Be Me,” which features the singer whispering of a slow-building dissonant orchestral arrangement, Hansard’s latest marks a slight musical departure from the more straightforward blend of singer-songwriter folk and r&b/roots that he’s cultivated on his recent solo efforts.

The album was written largely during the recording sessions, which took place at France’s Black Box Studios.

“This collection of songs is mainly made up of those that came through while improvising and following the melodic lines and threads,” Hansard said in a statement. “Sometimes when you take a small musical fragment and you care for it, follow it and build it up slowly, it can become a thing of wonder.”

Hansard will be touring Europe throughout this spring.