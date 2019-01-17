×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Maren Morris on Her Women's Anthem 'Girl': 'We're Well Aware of What We're Up Against' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Glen Hansard Previews New LP ‘This Wild Willing’ With Hushed ‘I’ll Be You, Be Me’

The Swell Season singer plots April release for new album

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Glen HansardNewport Folk Festival, Newport, USA - 29 Jul 2018

Swell Season singer Glen Hansard has detailed his new LP 'This Wild Willing,' set for release in April.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Glen Hansard has announced details of his forthcoming studio album, This Wild Willing, set for release April 12th on Anti-. The singer’s fourth studio album arrives one year after his most recent effort, Between Two Shores.

As heard on the lead single “I’ll Be You, Be Me,” which features the singer whispering of a slow-building dissonant orchestral arrangement, Hansard’s latest marks a slight musical departure from the more straightforward blend of singer-songwriter folk and r&b/roots that he’s cultivated on his recent solo efforts.

 

The album was written largely during the recording sessions, which took place at France’s Black Box Studios.

“This collection of songs is mainly made up of those that came through while improvising and following the melodic lines and threads,” Hansard said in a statement. “Sometimes when you take a small musical fragment and you care for it, follow it and build it up slowly, it can become a thing of wonder.”

Hansard will be touring Europe throughout this spring.

In This Article: Glen Hansard

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad