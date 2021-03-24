 'Glee' Cast to Reunite at GLAAD Media Awards to Honor Naya Rivera - Rolling Stone
‘Glee’ Cast to Reunite at GLAAD Media Awards to Honor Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato will introduce tribute to Rivera’s character Santana Lopez during April 8th ceremony

GLEE: Naya Rivera (R) and Demi Lovato in the "Tina in The Sky With Diamonds" episode of GLEE airing Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013 (9:00 -10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Naya Rivera and Demi Lovato in 'Glee.'

FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

The cast of the television series Glee will reunite at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards to pay tribute to cast member Naya Rivera, who died from drowning last July. The tribute will honor the 10-year anniversary of Rivera’s character, Santana Lopez, coming out as a lesbian, and will highlight the character’s impact on LGBTQ representation in the media.

Demi Lovato, who portrayed Santana’s girlfriend on Glee, will introduce the tribute at the awards ceremony on Thursday, April 8th, featuring former Glee cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz.

The 32nd GLAAD Media Awards will also feature appearances by Sam Smith, Laverne Cox, Katy PerryJoJo Siwa, Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown, Jim Parsons, Wilson Cruz, Matt Bomer, Ian Alexander, Molly Bernard, Jonathan Bennett, Bob The Drag Queen, Mackenzie Davis, Robin de Jesús, Blu del Barrio, Nyle DiMarco, Colman Domingo, Clea DuVall, Brandee Evans, DJ “Shangela” Pierce, Eureka O’Hara, Anthony Rapp, Bretman Rock, and the cast of Veneno.

Actress and producer Niecy Nash will host the virtual ceremony, which will air live on GLAAD’s YouTube channel at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Hulu starting April 8th at 10 p.m. ET through the end of June.

