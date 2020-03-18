Glastonbury Festival 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Glastonbury Festival, set to take place June 24th-28th on Worthy Farm in Somerset, U.K., has been canceled by the promoters.

“We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be canceled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the festival,” the festival wrote in a statement on Twitter from organizers Michael Eavis and Emily Eavis. “Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option.”

“We very much hope that the situation in the U.K. will have improved enormously by the end of June,” the statement continued. “But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields.”

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

Current ticket-holders will be given the opportunity to roll over their £50 deposit to guarantee a spot at next year’s festival. Those who aren’t able to attend next year can get a refund of the deposit. Refunds will be available via See Tickets until September 2020.

“For those who are happy to roll their deposit over, that will happen automatically,” the festival said. “Further information – including details on rolling over coach packages, official accommodation bookings and local Sunday tickets – will be added to our website in the coming days.”

They added, “The cancelation of this year’s Festival will no doubt come as a terrible blow to our incredible crew and volunteers who work so hard to make this event happen. There will also inevitably be severe financial implications as a result of this cancelation – not just for us, but also the Festival’s charity partners, suppliers, traders, local landowners and our community.”

The line-up for the 2020 edition of Glastonbury was set to include Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Haim and Dua Lipa.