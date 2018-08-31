Gladys Knight’s Rep Denies Report of Singer’s Pancreatic Cancer Admission

Hours after Gladys Knight reportedly revealed that she is battling pancreatic cancer – the same disease that struck her late friend and fellow soul legend Aretha Franklin – Knight’s publicist denied that the singer has cancer.

WDIV, a local television station in Detroit, Michigan, reported that Knight said she had “the same illness” as Franklin while attending the Queen of Soul’s service at Greater Grace Temple on Thursday, The Detroit News reports. The singer did not disclose when she was diagnosed with the illness.

However, speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Knight’s publicist Javier Delgado insisted, “She’s healthy. Someone must have misinterpreted.” The Detroit News later amended their original story after Delgado told them, “I’m not sure. Maybe she meant she feels her pain. But she does not have cancer,” and said the prostate cancer report was “incorrect.”

While Knight didn’t mention her illness specifically, Knight reflected on mortality in a recent interview with Us Weekly. “The Lord tells us where we are going and tells us when we are coming,” she said. “So I’m not overly upset about [Franklin’s death], and he knows how much each one of us can bear, and he calls us home with those things in mind. That’s the way I feel about it, because he loves us like that.”

Elsewhere in the piece, the 74-year-old said she misses Franklin but “didn’t want her to suffer.”

“I really didn’t,” she continued. “And, you know, people could see it. She just kept driving and driving, and she knew it was a disease that would take her out, and she just kept on doing what she does best. So Aretha, safe journey.”