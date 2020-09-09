 Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle Facing Off in Next Verzuz Battle - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Beyond Despicable.' Joe Biden Unloads After Trump's Taped Admission He Downplayed Covid Threat
Home Music Music News

Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle Are Facing Off in Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Song battle will air simultaneously on Apple Music and Instagram Live

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
gladys knight verzuz patti labelle vs

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will compete in the next installment of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's song battle series 'Verzuz.'

Walter McBride/Getty Images

Verzuz will feature its two most iconic artists yet when Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle square off on the quarantine-era song battle show. Brandy and Monica duked it out on the last Verzuz stream.

Knight and LaBelle’s match-up will air on Sunday, September 13th simultaneously via the Verzuz Instagram Live and Apple Music at 8 p.m. EST. The legends will be on stage together at Philadelphia venue the Fillmore.

“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair,” read the caption in the Verzuz announcement. “Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs.”

Launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland back in March, Verzuz has become a popular series as people shelter in place during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the early months of quarantine, various rappers, singers, producers and songwriters squared off remotely and cycled through multiple rounds of playing their hits, deep cuts and fan favorites. No winner is officially crowned during the telecast, although the thousands of viewers who tune in often crown their own winner on social media in the days following. Since partnering with Apple Music in July, the production has now moved to venues.

Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz battle broke all previous records for the series. More than six million viewers tuned in across all livestreaming platforms, with 1.2 million concurrents on Instagram Live alone. Both R&B stars saw their streams increase the week following their appearance on the show.

In This Article: Gladys Knight, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Patti LaBelle, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.