Gladys Knight Tapped to Perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII

Gladys Knight has been tapped to perform the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LIII pregame festivities on February 3rd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia, the NFL announced.

“I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country and my hometown of Atlanta,” the songstress said in a statement. “The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.” The Inspire Change initiative is intended to highlight players, owners and the NFL’s collaborative efforts to “create positive change in communities across the country.”

Knight joins Big Boi, who will perform during the halftime show alongside Maroon 5 and Travis Scott, in representing their hometown during the Super Bowl events. Some controversy has surrounded this year’s Super Bowl performance lineup, with several artists boycotting events related to the game, including Rihanna and Cardi B turning down the halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick. Scott’s appearance was reportedly contingent on the NFL making a joint $500,000 charitable donation to Van Jones’ social justice organization, Dream Corps.

Several other music events are scheduled leading up to the Big Game. On Saturday, February 2nd, Rolling Stone hosts Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at Goat Farm Arts Center, which features performances by Ludacris and Young Thug, as well as Gunna and Lil Keed. The event will also showcase DJ sets from the Roots’ Questlove. Meanwhile, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars and Cardi B are set to perform during the three-day Super Bowl Music Fest.