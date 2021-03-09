 Gladys Knight Among Lineup for 'Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change' - Rolling Stone
Gladys Knight, Cynthia Erivo Tapped for ‘A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change’

Common will host CBS special featuring John Fogerty, LeAnn Rimes, Patti LaBelle, and more artists

Gladys Knight, Cynthia Erivo

Gladys Knight and Cynthia Erivo are among the performers tapped for 'A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change' special.

Gladys Knight and Cynthia Erivo are among the artists who will appear in A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change special, which will air on March 17th on CBS, three days after the 2021 Grammy Awards show.

The lineup also includes John Fogerty, Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Eric Church, D Smoke, Andra Day, Sheila E., Patti LaBelle, Terrace Martin, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, LeAnn Rimes, Chris Stapleton, and Emily, Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

Hosted by Common, the two-hour special will feature songs that have inspired social change, with performers spotlighting the stories behind the music as well as delivering their renditions. According to CBS Miami, the set will include Gladys Knight performing Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” with Adam Blackstone, Sheila E., Israel Houghton and D Smoke; Cynthia Erivo will sing John Lennon’s “Imagine”; and John Fogerty will deliver “Fortunate Son” and “Weeping in the Promised Land.”

In addition to new performances, the show will also highlight past iconic Grammy performances and moments presented by celebrities from the entertainment, art and activism realms. Along with airing on CBS, the special will also be available for livestream and on-demand via Paramount+.

