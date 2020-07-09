GLAAD Media Awards to Host Virtual Ceremony Due to COVID-19

GLAAD has announced that it will host a virtual ceremony for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in place of the original ceremonies planned for earlier this year. The event will stream Thursday, July 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET via GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube channels, and will air on Logo on August 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere will host the ceremony, which will feature a special performance by Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle. Cara Delevingne, Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Olivia Wilde, Sonya Deville, Jonica T. Gibbs, Dan Levy, Lil Nas X, Rachel Maddow, Ryan O’Connell, Dolly Parton, Peppermint, Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Benito Skinner, Brian Michael Smith, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Raquel Willis and the cast of Pose will all appear during the virtual event.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis stated: “Among this year’s nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change. As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important.”