 GLAAD to Present Livestream Event with Kesha, Billy Eichner and More - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Alicia Keys on Staying at Home With Her Family, New Meaning of Her Song 'Underdog' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

GLAAD to Present Livestream Event with Kesha, Billy Eichner and More

Melissa Etheridge, Kathy Griffin and dozens more will appear on fundraising event

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

GLAAD has announced a special livestream event to raise awareness of COVID-19's effects on the LGBTQ community.

Shutterstock (2)

GLAAD has announced Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, a special livestream event to be broadcast Sunday, April 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET on the organization’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The event will highlight the LGBTQ community’s response to COVID-19 and feature a star-studded lineup of guests, including Billy Eichner, Kathy Griffin, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Mj Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany. The livestream will feature interviews, video messages, performances by Kesha and Melissa Etheridge, and will raise funds for LGBTQ organizations associated with CenterLink.

“At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said. “So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work.”

Last month, GLAAD joined over 100 LGBTQ organizations in an open letter calling on U.S. public health officials and media to address the heightened vulnerability of LGBTQ people to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Billy Eichner, coronavirus, covid-19, GLAAD, Kesha, Melissa Etheridge

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.