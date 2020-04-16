GLAAD to Present Livestream Event with Kesha, Billy Eichner and More

GLAAD has announced Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, a special livestream event to be broadcast Sunday, April 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET on the organization’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The event will highlight the LGBTQ community’s response to COVID-19 and feature a star-studded lineup of guests, including Billy Eichner, Kathy Griffin, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Mj Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany. The livestream will feature interviews, video messages, performances by Kesha and Melissa Etheridge, and will raise funds for LGBTQ organizations associated with CenterLink.

“At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said. “So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work.”

Last month, GLAAD joined over 100 LGBTQ organizations in an open letter calling on U.S. public health officials and media to address the heightened vulnerability of LGBTQ people to the COVID-19 pandemic.