Giveon Drops a Sultry Take on PinkPantheress’ ‘Just for Me’

R&B singer Giveon made an appearance on BBC Radio’s 1Xtra Live Lounge for a smoldering performance of alternative artist PinkPantheress’ viral single “Just for Me.”

The Los Angeles native layered the melodies of the alt-pop track, backed by two supporting vocalists in a charming acoustic arrangement, shedding the bouncing looped dance beats of the original.

“Just for Me” was Giveon’s choice cover for his three-set performance. He also performed his recently released single “For Tonight,” which will appear on his upcoming debut album, and his pre-“Peaches” breakthrough hit “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

“I think I was fortunate enough to be like, “Yes, people love my tone.” The way I could hold a note and my runs,” Giveon shared of his vocal performances in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year. “But I think that they appreciate the rawness of it; my delivery and the emotion behind it is better than staying in key the whole time. I think they believe me when I’m singing, and if you doctor it up too much, you could take away the soul of it.”

PinkPantheress is having a breakthrough year of her own. Prior to the TikTok explosion of “Just for Me,” the 20-year-old London musician saw success with her single “Pain.” With less than 11 minutes of music available on streaming services, she’s amassed millions of streams across platforms.

“I’ve been collecting songs that I’ve made this year and while I’m still developing my sound, I’m hoping these songs immerse you into your ideal fantasy world as you listen,” PinkPantheress shared of her upcoming debut mixtape, To Hell With It, out October 15.