Givēon Brings Soulful Single ‘Lie Again’ to ‘Fallon’

Givēon brought his unique brand of throwback R&B to The Tonight Show Tuesday with a performance of his latest single, “Lie Again.” The song comes off the California native’s debut album, Give Or Take, released last week.

The song — which is reportedly a response to ex-girlfriend Justine Skye’s “What A Lie” — finds the singer reflecting on the demise of a relationship, wondering where things began to fall apart. “‘Lie Again’ is a story of wanting information, getting the information, and then regretting that you have that information at all,” Givēon said of the track in a recent interview with Genius. “So it’s that quote: ‘Ignorance is bliss.'”

“Lie Again” follows Give or Take‘s lead single, “For Tonight.” Give or Take showcases powerful baritone, which Rolling Stone said “cuts through atmospherics and rides grooves with equal dexterity” in the review of the record. The singer’s 2021 double EP When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time included his breakthrough hit, “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t surprised,” Givēon said of the track’s viral success in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year. “But what was also great was it had this moment, [and then] people stopped and listened to the song and decided they actually liked it.”

After a performance at London’s Wireless Festival next month, Givēon will embark upon an expansive tour of the U.S. and Canada, which kicks off Aug. 16 in Philadelphia before wrapping Oct. 21 in Toronto.