Giveon Tries to Ignore Red Flags in Beautifully Painful Ballad ‘Lie Again’

Giveon is fighting the truth because it’s the last thing he wants to hear — and boy, do we get it. On Thursday, Giveon marked his return with his first single of the year, “Lie Again.” In the accompanying video, he walks through the streets of Downtown Los Angeles as he sings about wanting a lover to just lie one more time.

“Don’t tell me baby, I’ve heard enough,” he sings. “I told you I don’t want the truth.”

By the end of the Adrian Martinez-directed video, he’s in a taxi and he appears to tease an upcoming track being played on the radio during the ride. He comes across a loving couple sharing a kiss on the street, hinting at a possible storyline continuation.

“‘Lie Again’ is a story about the internal war with oneself, battling the acceptance of the ugly-truth, and the refusal to embrace the ghosts of your lover’s past,” Giveon says of his new song, which was produced by Don Mills. “Detailing the complexities of overlooking red flags to remain blissfully ignorant in the name of love.”

Giveon performed at Coachella earlier this month, before he embarks on a set of tour dates in Europe this June. The new single follows the release of last year’s “For Tonight,” and his album When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time, which included his breakthrough “Heartbreak Anniversary” and songs such as “Stuck On You,” and “Last Time” with Snoh Aalegra.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t surprised” at its success, Giveon told Rolling Stone about “Heartbreak Anniversary” earlier this year. “But what was also great was it had this moment, [and then] people stopped and listened to the song and decided they actually liked it.”

Both “Lie Again” and “For Tonight” are set to be featured on a forthcoming LP, whose release date and title have yet to be announced.