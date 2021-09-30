Watch Giveon’s Soulful Performance of ‘For Tonight’ on ‘Fallon’

Giveon appeared on The Tonight Show, where the R&B singer showcased his new single “For Tonight.” The musician, who appeared solo on the late night show stage, offered up a soulful, emotive performance of the track.

The singer released “For Tonight,” his latest single, last week. The song was produced by Sevn Thomas and is the first track to be released from Giveon’s forthcoming debut album, expected later this year via Epic Records/Not So Fast. He noted of the single, “This is the story of a taboo vice that I just can’t seem to stop indulging in.”

Since being featured on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” last February, Giveon has been carving out a loyal fan base. He also collaborated with Justin Bieber on “Peaches.”

“I’m working on my debut album,” Giveon told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I try to work every day, and I want to go on tour. I think by the time the world opens up, I’m going to have three projects that I didn’t get to tour, so I’m itching to go on tour and meet all these new faces. My debut EP dropped the day after the lockdown was announced. So all of this happened during a pandemic for me. I was never able to see faces, none of it. So it’s probably going to be culture shock from the last time I was out on tour with Snoh versus now. It’s going to be extremely different. So that’s definitely my goal, to finish my debut album, headlining a tour and just developing myself as an artist for film and fashion.”