Mash-Up King Girl Talk Teams With Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA for New Song ‘Put You On’

Girl Talk, the late-aughts master of the mash-up, has linked up with Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for a new song, “Put You On,” from their upcoming album, Full Court Press, set to arrive April 8 via Asylum/Taylor Gang.

“Put You On” finds Girl Talk pairing a warm sample of soul vocals and strings with big drums and booming bass — the perfect backdrop for all three MCs to unspool their verses. The track also arrives with an eye-popping animated music video directed by Lisa Ramsey.

While “Put You On” marks the first proper offering from Full Court Press, it’s not the first time Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA have collaborated. The new project has its origins in 2017, when Girl Talk started working individually with the three MCs, dropping tracks like Wiz’s 2017 song “Steam Room,” DZA’s 2018 track “The Hook Up,” and the 2020 tune “Santos Party House,” which featured Wiz, K.R.I.T., and Curren$y. Eventually, the four artists linked up in Los Angeles for a multi-day recording session.

“These guys all go back with each other over 10 years, so it was just a great energy in the room,” Girl Talk (real name Gregg Gillis) said in a statement. “I wanted to have an environment where they could do what they do best; try out a bunch of different ideas and have fun with it… Wiz, K.R.I.T., and DZA all have very different styles. As a fan of each of them, I wanted to capture what it is that draws me to their music. It’s like with my previous albums, I’m trying to take pieces of all my favorite elements and then recontextualize it into something new.”

While Girl Talk has stayed busy with an array of production projects, Full Court Press will mark his first new album in over a decade, following 2010’s All Day. Girl Talk will also kick off his first tour in over nine years later this month, with the run launching March 31 in Cleveland and wrapping April 30 in Pittsburgh.

Full Court Press Tracklist

1. Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – “Mind Blown”

2. Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – “Put You On”

3. Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – “Season”

4. Big K.R.I.T., Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk – “How The Story Goes”

5. Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk – “No Singles”

6. Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk – “Ready For Love”

7. Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – “Revenge Of The Cool”

8. Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – “Ain’t No Fun”

9. Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk – “Fly The Coop”

10. Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk – “Everyday” (feat. Curren$y)