Girl Talk Plots Fall Tour, Drops Harry Styles Mashup

Mashup master and DJ/producer Girl Talk has announced a North American tour for this fall.

Girl Talk has a handful of shows scheduled in September, including dates at Brooklyn Bowl’s Las Vegas outpost on Sept. 16 and a set at the Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware, on Sept. 25. The tour will properly kick off Nov. 3 at Kemba Live in Columbus, Ohio, with dates scheduled through Dec. 17 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale this Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. local time. Full information is available on Girl Talk’s website.

Along with announcing the fall tour, Girl Talk shared a fresh remix of “Ain’t No Fun” — a song off Full Court Press, his new collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA — which incorporates some vocals and other elements from Harry Styles’ recent hit, “As It Was.” Girl Talk is also making an a cappella version of Full Court Press available to download for free so that fans can use the vocals to make their own remixes and mashups.

Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, and Big K.R.I.T. released Full Court Press back in April. For Girl Talk — real name Gregg Gillis — it marked his first album in 12 years and also his first as a more “traditional” producer. Still, Gillis told Rolling Stone he hasn’t completely ditched mashups, trickling out some online and prepping others for his live shows.

“I love the current wave of female rap artists — Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, a lot of those are my favorite club songs,” Gillis said. “With the show I’m putting on now, it’s probably the most modern female-fronted rap music I’ve played. I’ve always loved the stuff I grew up on, like Missy Elliott and Lil Kim, but it’s cool just how many club bangers there are now with female rap artists.”

Girl Talk Tour Dates

September 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 23 – Richmond, VA @ The National

September 25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

November 3 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

November 4 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

November 10 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

November 11- Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

November 17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

November 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

November 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

December 9 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

December 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

December 15 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

December 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

December 17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works