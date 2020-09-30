Girl Talk Teams Up With Bas for New Song ‘Fallin”

Mashup king Girl Talk and Queens rapper Bas have reteamed for the new track “Fallin’,” their second collaboration following “Outta Pocket,” a song off the Dreamville compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III.

“I first saw Girl Talk at Catalpa Music Festival in New York City in 2012. I said, ‘Who’s this dude that’s blasting toilet paper everywhere?’ But he has the festival rocking and it was my favorite set of the weekend,” Bas said in a statement.

“I started following him over the years and thought he was great, but didn’t know he was also a producer too. Fast-forward, we ended up linking up and he had bangers. We had great chemistry and started making songs instantly. This experience has been a real friend full circle story! Really excited to share this record with the world!”

Greg “Girl Talk” Gillis added: “Bas came on my radar with his ‘Too High to Riot’ project in 2016. I was really into his range. He’s a technical rapper who also has an amazing melodic sense. It’s kind of difficult to define his style, which is something I always admire. When we linked up, I had a wide variety of beats ready for him. This was the first one that I played, and he was off and running! There were a couple of different tangential parts where he completely switched up the style of his vocals. For those sections, we ended up redoing some of the arrangements and production on the spot. The whole thing came together quickly!”

Earlier this year, Girl Talk announced his first tour in eight years, which like every other tour was postponed due to the coronavirus. Along with “Fallin’,” Illegal Art Records announced plans to press Girl Talk’s 2008 LP Feed the Animals and 2010 album All Day on vinyl for the first time.