Girl Talk Announces First North American Tour in Eight Years

Pittsburgh musician and DJ Gregg Gillis, a.k.a. Girl Talk, has announced his first North American tour in eight years.
The mashup artist will kick off the route on April 29th in Cleveland, Ohio, and will play nearly 20 shows throughout the U.S. and Canada before wrapping June 7th with a set at New York’s Governors Ball festival.
Gillis hasn’t performed on tour in the U.S. since concluding the run for his 2010 album, All Day. He rose to fame through his creative use of samples and dance-ready mashups on his first two albums, 2006’s Night Ripper and 2008’s Feed the Animals. He has been featured in the documentaries Good Copy Bad Copy and RiP!: A Remix Manifesto, where he discussed the copyright laws surrounding his use of other artists’ music.
In recent years, Gillis has collaborated with hip-hop artists as a producer, including with Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, Tory Lanez, Freeway, Young Nudy, Bas, Cozz, Erick the Architect (of Flatbush Zombies), Smoke DZA and Don Q.
Girl Talk 2020 North American Tour Dates
April 29 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
May 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 2 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 3 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
May 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
May 7 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
May 8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
May 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
May 11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
May 12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
May 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
May 16 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
May 18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
May 19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
May 21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
May 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 23 – Boston, MA @ Royale
June 7 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball