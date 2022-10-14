Girl in Red Partners With Aaron Dessner for Lush Sequel Song ‘October Passed Me By’

Girl in Red is back with a new song, “October Passed Me By,” which serves as a sequel to the Norwegian artist’s 2018 breakthrough, “We Fell in Love in October.”

Co-produced by Girl in Red and the National’s Aaron Dessner, “October Passed Me By” centers around a swift-moving acoustic guitar then billows out with plenty of atmospheric touches. The song builds to a climatic (dare we say, Taylor-esque) bridge, with Girl in Red layering harmonies as she sings, “I was looking at the stars/You were looking at me/For better or for worse/I don’t know/But for what its worth/I made you my whole world.”

In a statement (via Pitchfork), Girl in Red said of the new song, “‘October Passed Me By’ is where I’m at today, emotionally and musically. Grateful for what has been, and full of love for a very special person that made a huge impact on me as a person.”

She added about working with Dessner, “I met Aaron Dessner in the fall of 2021. I told him I had this song that I had written and wanted to make, but I hadn’t started recording it yet. I had never worked with him, so for me it felt like an interesting and also lowkey thing to try out. I finished writing the song in Oslo and L.A., working remotely with Aaron and with my great friend Matias Tellez on mix.”

“October Passed Me By” is Girl in Red’s first new song of 2022 (a video for the song is set to drop next week). Girl in Red released her debut album If I Could Make It Go Quiet, last year.