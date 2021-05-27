Girl in Red Drops Witchy Music Video for ‘Body and Mind’

Norwegian pop artist Girl in Red has released a music video for “Body and Mind,” the latest single from her debut album If I Could Make It Go Quiet.

Created by up-and-coming horror director Thea Hvistendahl, the clip sees Girl in Red, a.k.a. Marie Ulven, captured by witches and brought to the middle of a secluded forest, where she becomes the modern-day victim of being burned at the stake.

“I was working with the director Thea Hvistendahl and she’s absolutely crazy and really funny,” Ulven said in a statement. “Making this video and giving ‘Body And Mind’ a new dimension with these visuals is really dope. It feels like it’s been a while since I’ve seen some witch shit so it was about time.”

Girl in Red has also announced her World in Red world tour for next spring. The North American leg kicks off March 8th, 2022, in Nashville, and ends with a two-night run in San Francisco on April 11th and 12th. Tickets are available here.

Earlier this month, Girl in Red made her television debut, performing the single “Seratonin” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just days after she released the song’s music video.

“I’ve never talked about my mental health like that,” she told Rolling Stone about the song. “I’m talking about worrying that my therapist hates me. I stopped answering my therapist because I was just like, ‘You don’t want to talk to me.’ Your mind does all kinds of weird shit.”

Girl in Red North American Tour Dates 2022

March 8 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 9 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

March 11 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

March 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

March 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club SOLD OUT

March 19 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda SOLD OUT

March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 22 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

March 23 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!

March 24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

March 25 – Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT

March 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

March 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

March 29 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

March 31 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

April 1 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

April 2 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

April 5 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre SOLD OUT

April 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

April 8 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SOLD OUT

April 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

April 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

April 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom