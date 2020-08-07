Gilda’s Club Announces Charity Releases From Fitz and the Tantrums, Twin Peaks, More

Gilda’s Club NYC, the non-profit organization for cancer patients and their families, has announced their seventh annual Ten Bands, One Cause lineup of pink vinyl releases in partnership with the Orchard.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lineup for this year will be reduced to four bands, each putting out special pink vinyl additions of previous releases. Participating bands and albums include Fitz and the Tantrums’ Pickin’ Up the Pieces (10th-anniversary edition) via Dangerbird, Brian Fallon’s Local Honey via Lesser Known Records, Twin Peaks’ Side A via Grand Jury and Chiodos’ All’s Well that Ends Well (15th-anniversary edition) via Equal Vision. All four LPs will be released on 12″ pink vinyl packages.

Gilda’s Club NYC has partnered with musicians for the Ten Bands, One Cause program since 2014, with past acts including Third Eye Blind, Amanda Palmer, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ed Sheeran, Metallica and many more.

“Over the past years, Gilda’s Club NYC has been the proud beneficiary of the Orchard’s special cancer promotion called Ten Bands One Cause, which has raised over $250,000 for our free cancer support program for cancer patients and their families,” Gilda’s Club NYC CEO Lily Safani says. The organization celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Gilda’s Club NYC Ten Bands, One Cause 2020 Release Schedule

Fitz and the Tantrums, Pickin’ Up the Pieces – September 25

Brian Fallon, Local Honey – October 2

Twin Peaks, Side A – October 9

Chiodos, All’s Well That Ends Well – October 16