Gilda’s Club Announces Charity Releases From Fitz and the Tantrums, Twin Peaks, More

Brian Fallon, Chiodos also participating in Ten Bands, One Cause’s seventh year

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: James King, Joseph Karnes, Noelle Scaggs, Michael Fitzpatrick Jeremy Ruzumna and John Wicks of Fitz and The Tantrums perform on stage at the Samsung Charity Gala 2018 at The Manhattan Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Samsung)

Gilda's Club NYC has announced their seventh annual Ten Bands, One Cause lineup of pink vinyl releases in partnership with The Orchard.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Gilda’s Club NYC, the non-profit organization for cancer patients and their families, has announced their seventh annual Ten Bands, One Cause lineup of pink vinyl releases in partnership with the Orchard.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lineup for this year will be reduced to four bands, each putting out special pink vinyl additions of previous releases. Participating bands and albums include Fitz and the Tantrums’ Pickin’ Up the Pieces (10th-anniversary edition) via Dangerbird, Brian Fallon’s Local Honey via Lesser Known Records, Twin Peaks’ Side A via Grand Jury and Chiodos’ All’s Well that Ends Well (15th-anniversary edition) via Equal Vision. All four LPs will be released on 12″ pink vinyl packages.

Gilda’s Club NYC has partnered with musicians for the Ten Bands, One Cause program since 2014, with past acts including Third Eye Blind, Amanda Palmer, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ed Sheeran, Metallica and many more.

“Over the past years, Gilda’s Club NYC has been the proud beneficiary of the Orchard’s special cancer promotion called Ten Bands One Cause, which has raised over $250,000 for our free cancer support program for cancer patients and their families,” Gilda’s Club NYC CEO Lily Safani says. The organization celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Gilda’s Club NYC Ten Bands, One Cause 2020 Release Schedule
Fitz and the Tantrums, Pickin’ Up the Pieces – September 25
Brian Fallon, Local Honey – October 2
Twin Peaks, Side A – October 9
Chiodos, All’s Well That Ends Well – October 16

