Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson to Receive Reggae Tribute Album

The fruitful collaboration between poet Gil Scott-Heron and multi-instrumentalist Brian Jackson will be the focus of an upcoming reggae tribute album. The LP was revealed Wednesday on what would have been Scott-Heron’s 71st birthday.

Carry Me Home. A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson, due out May 27th, is the brainchild of Washington D.C. reggae group the Archives along with Thievery Corporation’s Eric Hilton, who recruited artists like Raheem DeVaughn, dub poet Mutabaruka, Puma Ptah, Addis Pablo and Kenyatta Hill (the sons of reggae legends Augustus Pablo and Culture’s Joseph Hill, respectively) for the tribute comp.

Jackson, whose renowned collaborations with the late Scott-Heron span from the poet’s 1971 album Pieces of a Man through their joint 1980 LP 1980, also appears on three Carry Me Home tracks.

Rolling Stone previously shared Carry Me Home’s “Home Is Where the Hatred Is,” and today brings “A Toast to the People,” a cut from 1975’s From South Africa to South Carolina that receives a reggae retooling from the Archives and singer DeVaughn:

“I’ve been meditating the proper way to approach this project for a few years now,” The Archives’ Darryl “Trane” Burke said of Carry Me Home. “I was fortunate to grow up in a home where Gil and Brian’s music played often alongside The Wailers, Burning Spear, Steel Pulse and many others. Reggae is also dubbed ‘Island Soul,’ which to me makes this a perfect setting to present the music through a different lens while simultaneously highlighting the similarities.”

“Like Gil’s compositions, reggae contains elements of jazz and soul,” Hilton added. “It’s the perfect backdrop to Gil’s revolutionary pan-Africanist lyrics.”

Carry Me Home will be released digitally as well as on limited edition double vinyl LP with extended mixes and a bonus track on May 27th.

Carry Me Home: A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson Track List

1. “Home Is Where the Hatred Is” (feat. Puma Ptah)

2. “Rivers of My Fathers” (feat. Addis Pablo, Puma Ptah)

3. “Peace Go With You Brother” (feat. Puma Ptah)

4. “It’s Your World” (feat. Brian Jackson, Puma Ptah)

5. “Who’ll Pay Reparations On My Soul?” (feat. Mustafa Akbar, Puma Ptah)

6. “Song of the Wind” (feat. Puma Ptah)

7. “Must Be Something” (feat. Brian Jackson, Puma Ptah)

8. “A Toast to the People” (feat. Raheem DeVaughn)

9. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” (feat. Kenyatta Hill, Mateo Monk)

10. “Cane” (feat. Puma Ptah)

11. “Revolution Disguised as Change” (feat. Mutabaruka, Puma Ptah)

12. “Winter in America” (feat. Brian Jackson, Puma Ptah)

13. “Home Is Where the Hatred Is” (I Grade Dub Mix)

14. “Rivers of My Fathers” (I Grade Dub Mix)