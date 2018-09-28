Hear Ghostface Killah’s Ode to Romance ‘Done It Again’

Ghostface Killah has unveiled new song “Done It Again,” which features Big Daddy Kane, Cappadonna and Styliztik Jones. The song appears on The Lost Tapes, which will be released on October 5th.

Produced by Big Ghost, the throwback romantic vibes are established from the get-go, with the opening lines: “Miss lady, how you feeling?/ Can I have five seconds of your time?/ I know this gonna sound like a line/ but you’re the most beautifulest thing I’ve seen all week.”

“This joint represents the classic Ghostface vibe, celebrating women, their beauty, knowledge and strength” the rapper told Complex. “Having one of hip-hop’s most celebrated emcees and one of my all time favorite artists (Big Daddy Kane) along for the ride was icing on the cake.”

The song follows the previously released LP track “Saigon Velour,” which features Snoop Dogg, E-40 and La the Darkman. The follow-up to 2015’s Twelve Reasons to Die II, The Lost Tapes also features guest appearances by Raekwon, Masta Killa, Michael Rappaport and others.