Ghostface Killah, GZA, Raekwon Plot ‘3 Chambers’ Tour

Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah have announced a joint tour set to kick off this fall.
The 3 Chambers Tour will find the artists each celebrating and filling their sets with songs primarily from one of their classic solo albums: Ghostface Killah’s Ironman, GZA’s Liquid Swords, and Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. The tour kicks off October 1st at the Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis and wraps on December 18th at the Vogue in Indianapolis.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale Wednesday, June 23rd, at 12 p.m. local time.
“As we start to approach a back to normal environment, which is overdue, I’m overly excited about seeing my fans again,” Raekwon said of the trek in a statement. “This ‘3 Chambers Tour’ will be something I recommend nobody misses. This shit will be bananas! Get ready to enter the WU again.”
3 Chambers Tour Dates
October 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
October 2 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
October 3 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
October 16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
October 20 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
October 22 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
November 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
November 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
November 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ NOVO
November 19 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
November 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
November 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
November 22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
November 26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
November 27 – Hampton Beach, NH @ TBA
November 28 – Portland, ME @ TBA
November 30 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
December 1 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
December 2 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
December 3 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
December 4 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Ent. Center
December 5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
December 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
December 17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
December 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue