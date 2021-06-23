Ghostface Killah, GZA, Raekwon Plot ‘3 Chambers’ Tour

Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah have announced a joint tour set to kick off this fall.

The 3 Chambers Tour will find the artists each celebrating and filling their sets with songs primarily from one of their classic solo albums: Ghostface Killah’s Ironman, GZA’s Liquid Swords, and Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. The tour kicks off October 1st at the Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis and wraps on December 18th at the Vogue in Indianapolis.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Wednesday, June 23rd, at 12 p.m. local time.

“As we start to approach a back to normal environment, which is overdue, I’m overly excited about seeing my fans again,” Raekwon said of the trek in a statement. “This ‘3 Chambers Tour’ will be something I recommend nobody misses. This shit will be bananas! Get ready to enter the WU again.”

3 Chambers Tour Dates

October 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

October 2 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

October 3 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

October 16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

October 20 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

October 22 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

November 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

November 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ NOVO

November 19 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

November 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

November 22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

November 26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

November 27 – Hampton Beach, NH @ TBA

November 28 – Portland, ME @ TBA

November 30 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

December 1 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

December 2 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

December 3 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

December 4 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Ent. Center

December 5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

December 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

December 17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

December 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue