Hear Ghostface Killah Add Fresh Verses to ‘C.R.E.A.M.’ Beat on New Song ‘You’

Ghostface Killah brings fresh verses to a classic Wu-Tang Clan beat on the rapper’s new song “You.” The track utilizes the same soul sample – The Charmels’ “As Long As I Got You” – that served as the foundation of Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers‘ classic “C.R.E.A.M,” which didn’t feature a Ghostface verse; longtime fans wishing to hear Ghostface Killah on the “C.R.E.A.M.” beat are likely sated by the song’s arrival.

“You” hues closer to the Charmels’ original, with Ghostface Killah doling out come-hithers like “Kisses around your neck like a bow tie” and “Your brown sugar got me higher than five octaves.” Ghostface Killah also name-checks Janelle Monae and Peaches & Herb over the four-minute cut, which is a one-off release preceding what is shaping up to be an active 2019 for the rapper.

In addition to the Sundance premiere of the docuseries Wu-Tang: Of Mics and Men, Ghostface Killah is also reportedly at work on Supreme Clientele 2, the sequel to his beloved 2000 album. The rapper last released The Lost Tapes in October 2018.