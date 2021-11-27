Ghostface Killah and Raekwon Drop New Collaboration ‘Bob James Freestyle’

Ghostface Killah shared two new tracks with “Bob James Freestyle” (featuring Raekwon) and “I Got Soul Freestyle.”

In teasing the tracks’ release on Twitter earlier this week, the rapper said that the songs were “a little something to help y’all enjoy the holiday weekend,” in reference to Thanksgiving.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Wu-Tang rapper’s solo debut, Ghostface released Ironman 25 in October, which brought a collection of rarities, remixes and radio edits to streaming services for the first time.

Currently, Ghostface is on the road throughout North America with his Wu-Tang Clan collaborators GZA and Raekwon where they’re celebrating the release of their classic records Ironman, Liquid Swords, and Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. Leading up to their 3 Chambers Tour, Ghostface and Raekwon faced off on Verzuz where they not only fired verses at each other but reminisced about their history together.

The 3 Chambers Tour, which kicked off October 1st in Minneapolis, is set to wrap on December 18th in Indianapolis.