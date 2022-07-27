Watch Ghost’s Macabre Music Video for Single ‘Spillways’

Ghost has released an evocative music video for their single “Spillways,” off the Swedish metal group’s recent LP, Impera.

Directed by Amir Chamdin, the cinematic clip sees the band performing in an austere, shadowy room as eight dancers interpret the song with blood dripping from their eyes. As they perform, the musicians wear gas masks while frontman Tobias Forge dons his signature black and white makeup as he sings about the need for internal darkness to escape.

Ghost, led by Forge, who performs under the stage name Papa Emeritus, released Impera earlier this year. It followed their 2018 album, Prequelle, which told the prescient story of a plague that spreads not only disease across the world but contagious schools of thought. The new album centers on the “concept of empires and their self-destruction mechanisms,” as Forge described it to Rolling Stone earlier this year.

The theatrical metal outfit will kick off the next leg of its Imperatour next month. The North American trek will see the band headlining 19 arenas across the U.S. and Canada, plus an appearance at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fest. The tour begins Aug. 26 at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and runs through Sept. 23 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Information and tickets are available here.