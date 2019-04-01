Ghost Plot North American Fall Tour

Swedish hard rock outfit Ghost will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of their 2018 album, Prequelle. The “Ultaimte Tour Named Death” trek will launch September 13th at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California and stretch through the following month, wrapping October 26th at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York. Additional dates are expected to be announced soon, while San Antonio alt-rock band Nothing More will serve as support throughout the tour (save a handful of select dates).

Tickets for most concerts on Ghost’s current tour itinerary will go on sale April 5th at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, April 2nd, at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Ghost’s website.

Known for their elaborate stagecraft and costumes, Ghost’s fall tour will find the band performing a lengthy set against a backdrop that resembles a medieval cathedral, complete with stained-glass windows that depict the departed “Papa” incarnations played by lead singer Tobias Forge.

Prior to their headlining tour, Ghost will spend the summer opening for Metallica on their 25-date “WorldWide” European stadium tour. Last June, Ghost honored Metallica with a cover of “Enter Sandman” when the metal legend’s received Sweden’s top musical honor, the Polar Music Prize.

Ghost released Prequelle, their fourth LP, last June and recently earned a third Number One at rock radio with their latest single, “Dance Macabre.”

Ghost Tour Dates

September 13 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Rabobank Theatre

September 14 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

September 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

September 17 – Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

September 19 – Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theatre

September 20 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Auditorium

September 21 – Penticton, British Columbia @ So. Okanagan Events Centre

September 24 – Calgary, Alberta @ The Corral

September 26 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

September 27 – Boise, Idaho @ Taco Bell Arena

September 28 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center (without Nothing More)

September 30 – Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch

October 1 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

October 3 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

October 4 – Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena (without Nothing More)

October 5 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

October 7 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

October 14 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeltaPlex Arena

October 19 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

October 21 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

October 22 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Oncenter

October 24 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center

October 25 – Trenton, N.J. @ Cure Insurance Arena

October 26 – Glens Falls, N.Y. @ Cool Insuring Arena