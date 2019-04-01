Ghost Plot North American Fall Tour

Swedish hard rock outfit Ghost will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of their 2018 album, Prequelle. The “Ultaimte Tour Named Death” trek will launch September 13th at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California and stretch through the following month, wrapping October 26th at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York. Additional dates are expected to be announced soon, while San Antonio alt-rock band Nothing More will serve as support throughout the tour (save a handful of select dates).
Tickets for most concerts on Ghost’s current tour itinerary will go on sale April 5th at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, April 2nd, at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Ghost’s website.
Known for their elaborate stagecraft and costumes, Ghost’s fall tour will find the band performing a lengthy set against a backdrop that resembles a medieval cathedral, complete with stained-glass windows that depict the departed “Papa” incarnations played by lead singer Tobias Forge.
Prior to their headlining tour, Ghost will spend the summer opening for Metallica on their 25-date “WorldWide” European stadium tour. Last June, Ghost honored Metallica with a cover of “Enter Sandman” when the metal legend’s received Sweden’s top musical honor, the Polar Music Prize.
Ghost released Prequelle, their fourth LP, last June and recently earned a third Number One at rock radio with their latest single, “Dance Macabre.”
Ghost Tour Dates
September 13 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Rabobank Theatre
September 14 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center
September 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
September 17 – Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
September 19 – Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theatre
September 20 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Auditorium
September 21 – Penticton, British Columbia @ So. Okanagan Events Centre
September 24 – Calgary, Alberta @ The Corral
September 26 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
September 27 – Boise, Idaho @ Taco Bell Arena
September 28 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center (without Nothing More)
September 30 – Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch
October 1 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
October 3 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
October 4 – Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena (without Nothing More)
October 5 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
October 7 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
October 14 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeltaPlex Arena
October 19 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
October 21 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
October 22 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Oncenter
October 24 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center
October 25 – Trenton, N.J. @ Cure Insurance Arena
October 26 – Glens Falls, N.Y. @ Cool Insuring Arena