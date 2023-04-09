fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Ghost Has Risen

Ghost Blasphemously Celebrate Easter With Genesis Cover ‘Jesus He Knows Me’

Swedish heavy metal crew announces five-song covers EP Phantomime, featuring tracks by Iron Maiden, Tina Turner, Television and more
ghost jesus he knows me
Ghost

Papa Emeritus IV and Swedish heavy metal act Ghost blasphemously celebrated Easter Sunday with a surprise cover of Genesis’ 1992 single “Jesus He Knows Me.”

Fitting for a song that spoofs televangelism, Ghost paired their rendition with an Alex Ross Perry-directed, age-restricted video featuring the duplicitous Father Jim DeFroque who — after delivering his sermon — goes on an all-night party binge complete with multiple drug runs, encounters with sex workers, and other frowned-upon activities. 

“We wish to inform you that one person’s beauty is another’s blasphemy…,” Ghost said of the video.

“Jesus He Knows Me” is the first single off Ghost’s upcoming five-song covers EP Phantomime, due out May 18. The EP also features tracks by Iron Maiden (“Phantom of the Opera”), Television (“See No Evil”), the Stranglers (“Hanging Around”) and Tina Turner (“We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”).

Trending

In 2022, Ghost released their latest album Impera, a record that rails against bloated nations, empty leaders, and the glorification of stupidity. “We now have mechanisms within our own Western empire who are actively trying to, and to some degree have, created this time machine where we’re regressing,” Ghost frontman Tobias Forge told Rolling Stone. “We’re flattening the earth. We’re submitting to stupidity, which is fucking unbelievable.”

The band has also announced a North American amphitheater tour for this summer. Titled the Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023, the trek begins August 2nd in Concord, California, and plays 27 dates, wrapping up September 11th in Los Angeles.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Former Luigi Actor John Leguizamo Says 'Hell No' to Watching 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Due to Casting: 'They Messed Up the Inclusion'

Rose Hanbury's Son Oliver Will Have a Prominent Role in King Charles III's Coronation Despite Prince William Affair Rumors

Aisha Tyler Reflects on Her Time on 'Friends' Almost 20 Years After Her Character Was Introduced: "It Was a Big Deal"

Michelangelo's 'David' Stopped by 'Saturday Night Live' to End the Censorship Debate

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad