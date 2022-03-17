 Ghost Performs 'Call Me Little Sunshine' Inside Mausoleum on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
Ghost Performs ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ Inside a Mausoleum on ‘Kimmel’

Song is the second single from Swedish metal band’s new album, Impera

Ghost brought a bit of the occult to Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday with a performance of “Call Me Little Sunshine,” the second single from the band’s latest album, Impera.

Led by frontman Tobias Forge — who performs under the stage name Papa Emeritus — the theatrical Swedish metal outfit showcased the track during a pre-recorded performance filmed at the historic Mountain View Mausoleum in the Los Angeles suburb of Altadena.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Forge shared how the pandemic influenced Ghost’s new album . “I was in a very good place personally, but the world was the opposite,” he said. “We now have mechanisms within our own Western empire who are actively trying to, and to some degree have, created this time machine where we’re regressing. We’re flattening the earth. We’re submitting to stupidity, which is fucking unbelievable.”

Ghost — who used the name as Ghost B.C. due to legal concerns until 2015 — recently wrapped an expansive U.S. tour with Danish metal outfit Volbeat, and will kick off a month-long European tour April 9 in London.

