Geto Boys’ Scarface Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“I been to the point where I felt like I was going to die,” rapper says

Jon Blistein

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Geto Boys legend Brad "Scarface" Jordan speaks at "Dairy of a Madman" book launch at PowerHouse Arena on April 22, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Houston rapper and Geto Boys member Scarface said he tested positive for the coronavirus after a brutal multi-week illness.

Houston rapper Scarface said he has tested positive for the coronavirus during a livestream interview with his longtime Geto Boys bandmate Willie D Thursday.

The rapper, whose real name is Brad Jordan, described a multi-week ordeal that started with an itch in his throat and included multiple stays in the hospital, pneumonia in both of his lungs, kidney failure and a fever that ran as high as 103 degrees. He also noted that, despite everything, he only officially got his positive COVID-19 test result Wednesday night. “I been to the point where I felt like I was going to die,” he said.

Jordon said the respiratory issues associated with the coronavirus were particularly brutal because he also has asthma. He said he could barely breathe and that it “felt like there was an elephant sitting on my chest.”

The rapper said he wasn’t sure where he picked up the virus, noting he hasn’t been traveling lately and lives a fairly sedentary life. To that end, he urged people to take the pandemic seriously, saying, “I don’t see how nobody can even want to play them games, I don’t want to have fun that bad, where it could take my life.”

Jordon said he was still in quarantine at his house, but believed he was finally recovered from the virus. With the end in sight after such an excruciating experience, he joked, “I’m finna go fucking live now, man! Like skydiving and shit, I’m gonna go do that. We’ll go on a safari trip.”

Multiple musicians and other celebrities have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks. One of the first, and most notable, was Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, while others include Idris Elba, Jackson Browne and Kevin Durant.

