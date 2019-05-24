Geto Boys Reunion Tour Canceled After Bushwick Bill Backs Out

Rap trio the Geto Boys have canceled their upcoming reunion tour after Bushwick Bill, who recently revealed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, pulled out of the trek.

The four-date tour was scheduled to begin tonight in Pontiac, Michigan. However, TMZ reports that Bushwick Bill exited the trek at the last minute because the rapper felt promoters were exploiting his cancer battle by branding it “The Beginning of a Long Goodbye: The Final Farewell.”

Bushwick Bill also reportedly envisioned the tour as a “Bushwick and Friends” billing, but organizers instead billed it a Geto Boys reunion tour. According to TMZ, Bushwick Bill will now embark on a 20-date “Phuck Cancer” solo tour that begins June 8th in Dallas, with 10 percent of proceeds going toward pancreatic cancer patients in each city of the tour.

Willie D and Scarface have not commented on the Geto Boys’ tour cancellation on social media. However, venues that were hosting the reunion – including New York’s Sony Hall – have confirmed its cancellation.

Earlier this month, Bushwick Bill revealed he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I figure keeping it myself is not really helping nobody, and I’m not really afraid of dying because if anyone knows anything about me from [his 1992 song] ‘Ever So Clear,’ I died and came back already in June 1991, so I know what it’s like on the other side,” Bushwick Bill said, referring to the incident where he accidentally shot himself in the eye.