Geto Boys Plot Farewell Tour After Bushwick Bill Cancer Diagnosis

Houston hip-hop stalwarts the Geto Boys will reunite for a handful of farewell shows at the end of May. The announcement comes one week after founding member Bushwick Bill revealed he is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

So far, the Geto Boys have scheduled just four shows, though they plan to announce additional dates in the coming days. The trek, dubbed “The Beginning of a Long Goodbye,” is currently set to launch May 24th at the Crofoot in Pontiac, Michigan then stop in Cleveland, Ohio and Washington D.C. before wrapping May 30th at Sony Hall in New York City.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale tomorrow, May 10th, with complete information available on each venue’s website. A portion of the proceeds will benefit pancreatic cancer awareness.

Bushwick Bill revealed his cancer diagnosis in an interview with TMZ earlier this month. At the time, he said he was undergoing chemotherapy but it was too early to tell how his body was responding. Despite the diagnosis, Bushwick Bill said he was working on three new albums so he had something set up for his children after his death.

The Geto Boys formed in the late Eighties and though the group went through several lineup changes, the core membership has always included some variation of Bushwick Bill, Willie D and Scarface. The group notched a handful of hits in the early Nineties at the peak of the gangsta rap wave, including “Mind Playing Tricks On Me,” “Six Feet Deep” and “The World Is a Ghetto.”

The Geto Boys Tour Dates

May 24 – The Crofoot @ Pontiac, MI

May 25 – Agora Theatre @ Cleveland, OH

May 29 – Howard Theatre @ Washington, DC

May 30 – Sony Hall @ New York, NY