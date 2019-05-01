×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Best Movies/TV to Stream in May: 'Fleabag,' 'Catch-22,' Zac Efron as Ted Bundy Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill Reveals Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

“I figure keeping it myself is not really helping nobody, and I’m not really afraid of dying,” rapper says of cancer battle

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bushwick Bill, a founding member of the Houston hip-hop group Geto Boys, revealed he is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The rapper discussed his cancer fight in an interview with TMZ where Bushwick Bill, born Richard Shaw, said doctors initially were monitoring what they believed was a benign mass.

“‘We see a mass on your pancreas and we can’t understand it. It’s not alcohol, it’s not sugar, it’s not diabetes,'” the rapper recalled. “They went through all kinds of stuff. And finally, by February 8th, they said it was stage 4 [pancreatic] cancer.”

Bushwick Bill added, “Pancreatic cancer is undetected until it’s in the fourth or fifth stage.” The rapper told TMZ that he currently undergoing chemotherapy, but it’s too early to tell how his body is responding to the treatments.

Related

Scarface
Scarface Talks Solo Album, Geto Boys Reunion and Mystery Illness
Deftones Join Forces With Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill at SXSW

Prior to the interview, the rapper had only told his close friends and family about his cancer battle; he had not yet told his fellow Geto Boys Willie D and Scarface.

“I figure keeping it myself is not really helping nobody, and I’m not really afraid of dying because if anyone knows anything about me from [his 1992 song] ‘Ever So Clear,’ I died and came back already in June 1991, so I know what it’s like on the other side,” Bushwick Bill said, referring to the incident where he accidentally shot himself in the eye.

Bushwick Bill told TMZ that he’s currently working on three albums so he has something set up for his children after his death.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad