Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill Reveals Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Bushwick Bill, a founding member of the Houston hip-hop group Geto Boys, revealed he is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The rapper discussed his cancer fight in an interview with TMZ where Bushwick Bill, born Richard Shaw, said doctors initially were monitoring what they believed was a benign mass.

“‘We see a mass on your pancreas and we can’t understand it. It’s not alcohol, it’s not sugar, it’s not diabetes,'” the rapper recalled. “They went through all kinds of stuff. And finally, by February 8th, they said it was stage 4 [pancreatic] cancer.”

Bushwick Bill added, “Pancreatic cancer is undetected until it’s in the fourth or fifth stage.” The rapper told TMZ that he currently undergoing chemotherapy, but it’s too early to tell how his body is responding to the treatments.

Prior to the interview, the rapper had only told his close friends and family about his cancer battle; he had not yet told his fellow Geto Boys Willie D and Scarface.

“I figure keeping it myself is not really helping nobody, and I’m not really afraid of dying because if anyone knows anything about me from [his 1992 song] ‘Ever So Clear,’ I died and came back already in June 1991, so I know what it’s like on the other side,” Bushwick Bill said, referring to the incident where he accidentally shot himself in the eye.

Bushwick Bill told TMZ that he’s currently working on three albums so he has something set up for his children after his death.