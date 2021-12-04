 Podcast: The Secrets of the Beatles' 'Get Back' Documentary - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Bust Out Kazoos for Cover of Billy Joel's 'Big Shot'
Home Music Music News

‘Get Back’ Easter Eggs: From ‘Hard Day’s Night’ Callbacks to the Real Story of That Meeting at George’s House

Rolling Stone Music Now Podcast examine the instant-classic Beatles doc ‘Get Back’

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon in THE BEATLES: GET BACK. Photo courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon in THE BEATLES: GET BACK.

Apple Corps Ltd.

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, host Brian Hiatt and Rob Sheffield — author of Dreaming the Beatles: The Love Story of One Band and the Whole World — dig deep into the most revelatory moments of Peter Jackson’s instant-classic Beatles documentary Get Back.

The discussion ranges from what the movie left out about a contentious meeting at George Harrison’s house to the magic of Billy Preston to speculation about what was upsetting Yoko Ono at the end of the film — while also touching on the “I Dig A Pony” guitar riff, the Libya performance that was never going to happen, the prospect of an 18-hour director’s cut, and much more.

To hear the entire discussion, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Related Stories

Could a 'Get Back' Parody Thread Overthrow Rock Docs' Talking-Head Monopoly?
Coveted Archives of Beatles Road Manager Mal Evans Will Finally See Light of Day

Related Stories

25 Best 'Friends' Episodes
The United States of Weed

The episode also features a look inside another new documentary about a legendary Sixties act, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, with the movie’s executive producer, co-writer and host, Rolling Stone’s Jason Fine, explaining his long friendship with Wilson.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

In This Article: Beatles, Get Back, Peter Jackson, Rolling Stone Music Now, The Beatles

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.