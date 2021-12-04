‘Get Back’ Easter Eggs: From ‘Hard Day’s Night’ Callbacks to the Real Story of That Meeting at George’s House

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, host Brian Hiatt and Rob Sheffield — author of Dreaming the Beatles: The Love Story of One Band and the Whole World — dig deep into the most revelatory moments of Peter Jackson’s instant-classic Beatles documentary Get Back.

The discussion ranges from what the movie left out about a contentious meeting at George Harrison’s house to the magic of Billy Preston to speculation about what was upsetting Yoko Ono at the end of the film — while also touching on the “I Dig A Pony” guitar riff, the Libya performance that was never going to happen, the prospect of an 18-hour director’s cut, and much more.

To hear the entire discussion, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

The episode also features a look inside another new documentary about a legendary Sixties act, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, with the movie’s executive producer, co-writer and host, Rolling Stone’s Jason Fine, explaining his long friendship with Wilson.

